Singapore Retail Sales (MoM) fell from previous 0.5% to -1.9% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 05:01 GMT
Japan’s Aso: FX intervention is approved by the G7 and G20
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:59 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Appropriate to continue powerful easing
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:53 GMT
Gold off-highs, side-lined below 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:49 GMT
Spread between US and EZ 30-year too tight! - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:25 GMT
South Korea Trade Balance dipped from previous $3.2B to $2.8B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:25 GMT
US: January CPI preview - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:16 GMT
USD/JPY stalls post-Yellen rally at 114.50
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:04 GMT
Forex traders need to focus on trade and current account imbalances – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:24 GMT
PBOC to inject funds via MLF
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:23 GMT
US: Key Events Ahead - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:18 GMT
A brighter European outlook - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:11 GMT
Minor pull back likely in T-note futures – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:07 GMT
GBP/USD in a bearish consolidation phase, UK jobs eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:06 GMT
EUR/USD is flat lined at one-month lows, eyes US data
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:56 GMT
Fed’s Kashkari: Make big banks put 20% down—just like home buyers do
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:54 GMT
EUR/JPY: Buy the dips to 119.62-41 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:29 GMT
US treasury yield jumped to 2.5% on hawkish Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:25 GMT
Japan PM Abe: Gained Trump's understanding that monetary policy not currency manipulation
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:22 GMT
AUD/USD bounces-off 10-DMA, revisits daily highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 02:16 GMT
Load More content ...