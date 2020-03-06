Singapore officials: Coronavirus starting look like a global pandemic

Coronavirus is beginning to look like a global pandemic, Singapore government's virus-fighting task force said on Friday.

A pandemic is an epidemic of disease that has spread across a large region; for instance multiple continents, or worldwide.

Coronvirus, which began in China, has spread to Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US. Around the world, there were almost 98,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths as of March 5, according to The New York Times.