Simple breakout trading strategy for beginners — PTRANS, HEXTAR [Video]

Find out how to analyze the stocks in terms of price structure and volume before taking a breakout trade entry and where to put your stop loss (which is crucial for position sizing and risk management) in Perak Transit Berhad (PTRANS) & Hextar Global Berhad (HEXTAR). Watch the video below:
EUR/USD was hit heavily on Tuesday by surging US yields and the US dollar flying to 16-month highs. The euro has been pressured for a number of fundamental reasons and the greenback lifted for the same.
Having poked one-week high the previous day, GBP/USD bears return during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair remains pressured at around 1.3420. The latest UK employment data underpinned bullish bias towards the Bank of England’s (BOE) next moves.
Gold (XAU/USD) prints mild intraday gains around $1,855 during early Wednesday. The metal witness a volatile session on Tuesday that snatched the quote from a multi-day peak towards marking the heaviest daily loss in a fortnight.
Polkadot price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, experienced a big dive lower. Despite a 10% bounce from the day’s low, Polkadot’s close is still below the daily open. Polkadot price finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in since late September.
Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex autos beat expectations.