Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tests $38.00 support near nine-day EMA

- Silver price tests initial support at the crucial level of $38.00, aligned with the nine-day EMA at $37.96.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above 50, indicating a potential bullish market outlook.
- The primary resistance appears at the descending channel’s upper boundary around $38.60.
Silver price (XAG/USD) depreciates after two days of gains, trading around $38.10 per troy ounce during the European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests the price of the precious metal remains within a descending channel pattern, indicating a bearish bias is active.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, suggesting the potential for a bullish market outlook. Additionally, the Silver price is trading slightly above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that short-term price momentum is strengthening.
The Silver price is testing its immediate support at the psychological level of $38.00, aligned with the nine-day EMA at $37.96. A break below this crucial support zone may strengthen the bearish bias and prompt the pair to test the 50-day EMA of $37.21. Further declines would weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the XAG/USD pair to the descending channel’s lower boundary around $35.60, followed by the 11-week low at $35.28, recorded on June 24.
On the upside, the XAG/USD pair may find its initial barrier at the upper boundary of the descending channel around $38.60. A break above the channel could confirm the bullish bias and support the Silver price to explore the region around $39.53, the highest since September 2011, reached on July 23.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back below 1.1600, all eyes on Powell's Jackson Hole speech
EUR/USD has turned south, back under 1.1600 in European trading on Friday, weighed by the extended US Dollar. Traders prefer to hold the US currency ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD battles 1.3400 amid unabated USD demand, Powell eyed
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact at around 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar sustains the recovery amid strong US data-led reduced September Fed rate cut bets. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold seems vulnerable as Fed rate cut doubts bolster USD ahead of Powell's speech
Gold extends the steady intraday descent through the early European session on Friday and retests the overnight swing low, trading around the $3,326-3,325 region in the last hour. The US Dollar prolongs its weekly uptrend amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed. This is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could face volatility as markets eye Powell at Jackson Hole
Top 3 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are trading cautiously on Friday as traders brace for potential volatility ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. BTC holds above its key support, ETH shows some signs of resilience, while XRP struggles near its 50-day Exponential Moving Average.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.