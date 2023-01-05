- Solid US employment data augmented speculations for further Fed tightening.
- The US Dollar remains bolstered by high US Treasury bond yields, which weigh on Silver prices.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls eyed, as Fed officials forecasted a jump in the Unemployment Rate to 4.6% in 2023.
Silver price extended its losses for the second consecutive day after hitting a nine-month high around $24.54 on Tuesday, plunging more than 2%. Robust labor market data in the United States (US) increased speculations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), as shown by US Treasury yields rising. Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.20 after hitting a daily high of $23.91.
US employment data dampened traders’ mood. Private hiring increased in December, as the ADP Employment Change report showed the US economy added 2345K jobs crushing estimates. Some minutes following the release, the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the last week fell to their lowest level since late September, at 204K vs. 225K estimated. The same report flashed Continuing Claims contracting to 1.694M less than the 1.708M expected.
At the same time, the US Department of Commerce (DoC) revealed that the US Trade Balance for December shrank its deficit, printing $-61.51B against the $-73.0B foreseen.
Moving aside from the releases of US data, the XAG/USD extended its losses after opening on the back foot since the Asian session. During the European session, Silver dropped to its daily low at 23.18 though it bounced back to the $23.60 area. Nevertheless, once American traders got to their desks, the US Dollar (USD) resumed its uptrend, to the detriment of dollar-denominated commodities.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the American Dollar against a basket of six currencies, is gaining 0.86%, back above the 105.000 mark, one factor that keeps the precious metals pressured. In the same tone, US Treasury bond yields are recovering some ground, with the US 10-year benchmark note rate up five bps at 3.739%, a headwind for the white metal.
Elsewhere, US Fed officials Esther George and Raphael Bostic had crossed the newswires. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that high inflation requires Fed action, while his colleague, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic, added that inflation is the biggest headwind for the US economy.
Ahead into the week, the US economy docket will feature the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, with most bank analysts estimating an increase of just 200K in December. Investors should be aware that the latest Fed Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) forecasts a growth in the Unemployment Rate to 4.6%, but December estimates surround the 3.7%. Misses to the downside should be viewed as positive for the USD, as it will suggest further rate hikes are needed.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.40
|Today daily open
|23.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.65
|Daily SMA50
|22.15
|Daily SMA100
|20.63
|Daily SMA200
|21.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.46
|Previous Daily Low
|23.59
|Previous Weekly High
|24.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.46
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
