- Silver trades at $33.97, failing to hold above $34.00 for the second straight day amid buyer hesitation.
- RSI flattens near overbought levels, suggesting bulls may pause before the next breakout attempt.
- Key resistance at $34.51 and $35.00, while support lies at $33.75, followed by $33.44 if downside pressure builds.
Silver price rally halts for the second straight day, with bulls remaining unable to decisively clear the $34.00 figure for the second consecutive day despite registering a yearly peak of $34.23. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at $33.97, virtually unchanged, as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Tuesday, Silver traded mostly sideways and printed a daily close below 50% of the candle's size, indicating that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge. Although the overall trend suggests the uptrend might continue, bulls seem to take a breather as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turning flatlines near overbought territory.
If XAG/USD rises past $34.20, the next key resistance would be the October 30, 2024, peak at $34.51, followed by the $35.00 mark. On the flip side, if Silver’s remains below $34.00, the first support would be the March 18 low of $33.75, followed by the March 17 through at $33.44.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
