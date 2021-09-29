- XAG/USD fall on broad US dollar strength across the board.
- Higher US bond yields weigh on the XAG/USD.
- From the technical perspective, a daily break below $21.65 could pressure XAG/USD towards $20.00 and beyond.
Silver (XAG/USD) is still under pressure, slumps for the second day out of three, trading at $21.54, down around 4% at the time of writing. XAG/USD slide is attributed to increasing US dollar demand, with the US Dollar Index rising 0.64%, sitting at 94.34
Market sentiment is upbeat. Major US stocks indices finished in the green, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones posting gains of 0.16% and 0.23%, respectively, except for the Nasdaq Composite, which dropped 0.24%, during the New York session.
Regarding US bond yields, which influence precious metals prices, the 10-year benchmark note rate seesawed around 1.524%, unchanged.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart.
XAG/USD is testing the low of September 24, 2020, at $21.65. A sustained break of the latter would exert substantial downward pressure on silver. The following support level would be July 15, 2020, high at $19.48. In case of a break of that level, the psychological $19.00 would be the seller's next target.
On the flip side, failure at $21.65 can pave the way for further gains. The first supply zone for XAG/USD would be the psychological $22.00 level, immediately followed by the August 9 low at $22.17. A decisive break of the level mentioned above could push the price towards $23.00.
The Relative Strength Index is at 28, in oversold levels, which could signal XAG/USD consolidation ahead.
ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.05
|Today daily open
|22.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.39
|Daily SMA50
|23.93
|Daily SMA100
|25.41
|Daily SMA200
|25.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.67
|Previous Daily Low
|22.1
|Previous Weekly High
|23.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.04
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.28
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD: Bullish M-formation argues test of 1.3610
GBP/USD bulls moving in as the US dollar's bid slows down into the end of the North American session. The price is now testing a demand area and the following illustrates prospects of an upside correction opportunity.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?