- Silver price falls 0.28%, signaling potential further downside.
- Technical indicators suggest fading bullish momentum, with a near-term focus on the 200-day SMA at $29.55.
- Resistance levels include the 100-day SMA at $30.57 and the 50-day SMA at $31.54; support could extend to $27.69 if the downtrend continues.
Silver price drops below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $30.57, extending its losses to four consecutive days, as the Greenback remains firm. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at $30.42 a troy ounce, down 0.28%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver continues to consolidate within the $30.00-$31.00 range for the last three trading days, clearing on its way to the bottom of the range, the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
Although the grey metal continues to respect the trend of higher highs and higher lows, bullish momentum seems to be fading as the XAG/USD spot price approaches the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $29.55.
If Silver clears the latter, the bias will shift bearish, paving the way for testing $27.69, the September 6 swing low, followed by the August 8 low of $26.44.
On the upside, the 100-day SMA at $30.57 must be cleared before facing key resistance at the 50-day SMA at $31.54. On further strength, the next resistance would be the December 12 peak at $32.32.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
