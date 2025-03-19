Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD sits near multi-month top, bulls retain control near $34.00 mark

- Silver oscillates in a range near a multi-month high touched on Tuesday.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity near $30.40.
Silver (XAG/USD) consolidates in a range around the $34.00 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday and remains close to its highest level since late October touched the previous day. The technical setup, meanwhile, seems tilted in favor of bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the upside.
This week's bounce from the $33.40 resistance-turned support, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, validates the constructive outlook and supports prospects for an extension of a nearly three-week-old uptrend. Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $34.20-$34.25 region, will reaffirm the positive bias and lift the XAG/USD beyond the $34.50-$34.55 intermediate hurdle, towards the $35.00 neighborhood, or a multi-year high touched in October.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback might continue to find some support near the $33.40 region, below which the XAG/USD could accelerate the fall toward the $33.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter could pave the way for a fall towards the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) pivotal support, currently pegged near the $31.50-$31.45 zone. This is followed by the $31.25-$31.20 support, the $31.00 mark, and the late February low, around the $30.80 area.
Failure to defend the said support levels might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards the $30.45-$30.40 support en route to the $30.00 psychological mark. The white metal could eventually drop to the $29.55-$29.50 support and test sub-$29.00 levels, or the year-to-date low touched in January.
XAG/USD daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY grinds higher above 149.50, BoJ Ueda's presser eyed
USD/JPY is on a steady rise, back above 149.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan left the policy rate unchanged at 0.50% at its March meeting, weighing slightly on the Japanese Yen (JPY). The focus shifts to Governor Ueda's press conference for fresh cues on future rate hikes.
Gold renews all-time highs ahead of the Fed verdict
Gold price is picking up fresh bids to hit a new record high near $3,040 early Wednesday. Gold buyers regain poise amid looming geopolitical risks while bracing for the all-important US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements.
AUD/USD remains stuck in a range near 0.6350 as Fed decision looms
AUD/USD consolidates in a tight band near 0.6350 early Wednesday as traders turn to the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy decision. The US Dollar consolidates near a five-month low amid dovish Fed bets, cushioning the Aussie's downside Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain a drag on the pair.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple expect volatility around the FOMC meeting
Bitcoin and Ripple prices face resistance around their key levels; a firm close above indicates recovery on the cards, while Ethereum price finds support at its critical level, suggesting a bounce ahead.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.