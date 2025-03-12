XAG/USD surges to two-week highs amid softer inflation data and persistent tariff worries

US CPI misses forecasts, fueling speculation of Fed easing and boosting Silver’s allure despite rising yields.

Technical indicators remain bullish; RSI signals further upside as Silver buyers aim at February’s peak of $33.39.

Silver price rallied to three-week highs as it cleared the $33.00 handle on Wednesday, posting gains of over 0.90%, unfazed by a jump in US Treasury bond yields and a strong US Dollar. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $33.21 after bouncing off daily lows of $32.70.

A softer-than-expected US inflation report revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped in headline and core measures. Although this spurred speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might lower borrowing costs, it's just one month of good data, which, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, is not enough to stir the boat.

Meanwhile, traders continue to digest US President Donald Trump's tariff rhetoric. Trump threatens further tariffs as the EU and Canada retaliate.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver's price remains upward-biased after bottoming near $32.00 for the last four trading days. Since then, XAG/USD has been up more than 2% in the week, and with momentum being a tailwind for the grey metal, further gains are seen.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, signaling buyers are in charge.

The first resistance would be the February 14 daily high at $33.39. A breach of that level will expose the $34.00 figure. Should sellers step in, they must clear $33.00. Once surpassed, prices could fall to March 11 swing low of $31.81.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily