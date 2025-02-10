Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $32.00; finds support at nine-day EMA

- Silver price could further rise as the daily chart analysis suggests a persistent bullish bias.
- The pair may retest its three-month high of $32.65, reached on February 7.
- The nine-day EMA of $31.71 acts as immediate support.
Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds from recent declines, hovering near $32.00 per troy ounce during Monday's Asian session. A daily chart analysis indicates a sustained bullish trend, with the metal price advancing within an ascending channel.
The XAG/USD pair remains above the nine-day and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), signaling strong short-term momentum. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above the 50 mark, further supporting the prevailing bullish sentiment.
Silver price could encounter initial resistance at its three-month high of $32.65, last tested on February 7, aligning with the upper boundary of the ascending channel. A decisive breakout above this level could strengthen the bullish trend, potentially driving the XAG/USD pair toward the psychological mark of $33.00.
On the downside, support is found at the nine-day EMA at $31.71, followed by the 14-day EMA at $31.44, and the ascending channel’s lower boundary at $31.10. A breach below this key support zone could weaken the bullish outlook, exposing the XAG/USD pair to further downside toward its five-month low of $28.74, recorded on December 19.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6300 despite cautious markets
AUD/USD trims losses to revert toward 0.6300 early Monday. The US Dollar stays firm amid trade war fears after US President Trump's announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But hopes of China's stimulus and Australia's trade exemption aid the pair's bounce.
USD/JPY stays strongly bid near 152.00 amid Trump's tariff threats
USD/JPY keeps its bid tone intact near 152.00, kicking off the new week on a positive note in reaction to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, which boost the US Dollar's haven appeal. However, hawkish BoJ expectations-led spiking Japanese yields and a cautious risk tone limit the pair's upside.
Gold remains northbound whilst $2,864 support holds
Gold prices seem to have picked up fresh bids above $2,850 at the start of the US inflation week. However, as trade war fears mount, the further upside in Gold price could remain limited by renewed haven demand for the US Dollar.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are headed for further drops
Bitcoin's price continues to edge down, trading below $96,000 on Monday after declining the previous week. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC's footsteps, declined more than 7% the previous week, and traded below their key support level, hinting at further correction.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.