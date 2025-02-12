Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $32.00 amid rising Middle-East tensions

- Silver price gains ground due to safe-haven demand following new Trump’s tariffs.
- Israeli PM Netanyahu warned to end the ceasefire if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday noon.
- The non-yielding Silver could struggle as Fed’s Powell signaled there is no urgency to cut interest rates.
Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces its recent losses, hovering around $31.90 per troy ounce during Wednesday's Asian session. Safe-haven demand for the precious metal rises amid growing risk aversion following new US tariffs and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump implemented a flat 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, eliminating all exemptions and nullifying previous trade agreements with key US allies. The move aims to bolster struggling domestic industries but raises the risk of a broader trade conflict.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could further support the Silver price. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned late Tuesday that the ceasefire would end, and Israel would resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday noon, according to the BBC. Earlier, President Trump urged Israel to break the ceasefire if hostages were not returned by the weekend.
However, demand for non-interest-bearing Silver could face headwinds, as higher US interest rates may persist. In his semi-annual report to Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that officials “do not need to be in a hurry" to cut rates, citing a strong job market and solid economic growth. Powell also noted that President Trump’s tariff policies could exert additional upward pressure on prices, making it more challenging for the Fed to ease monetary policy.
Investors now await the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday, which could shape expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy. Headline CPI inflation is projected to remain steady at 2.9% year-over-year, while core CPI inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.1% from the previous 3.2%.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 153.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is posting sizeable gains to trade near 153.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The Japanese Yen continues losing ground amid latest comments from BoJ Governor Ueda and Trump’s trade tariffs worries. Fed’s hawkish stance revives the US Dollar demand and lends support to the USD/JPY pair.
AUD/USD sits at two-week highs above 0.6300 ahead of US CPI
AUD/USD flirts with two-week highs above 0.6300 early Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation data before placing fresh directional bets. The divergent Fed-RBA expectations and escalating US-Aussie trade tensions could cap the pair amid fresh US Dollar demand.
Gold price sustains pullback below $2,900, awaits US CPI
Gold price consolidates the latest pullback below the $2,900 mark on Wednesday, looking to build on the overnight pullback from the all-time peak of $2,943. Concerns about a global trade war and geopolitical risks are offset by the US Dollar bounce and profit-taking ahead of the key US inflation report.
Solana gains ETF boost amid $3 billion unlock fears
Solana is down 1% on Tuesday following negative sentiment surrounding its upcoming $3 billion token unlock. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton is likely entering the race for a Solana exchange-traded fund following its filing for a Solana Trust in Delaware.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.