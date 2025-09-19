Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovery holds above $41.50 as buyers regain momentum

- Silver extends its recovery on Friday after testing support near the $41.50.
- A retest of the 14-year high at $42.97 remains on the radar for bulls.
- RSI has recovered to 57 and MACD is turning positive, signaling strengthening momentum as long as $41.50 holds.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends its recovery on Friday, building on Thursday’s modest rebound after hitting its lowest level in over a week earlier this week. At the time of writing, the white metal is trading around $42.35, stabilizing above key technical levels as buyers attempt to regain control following a pullback from the 14-year high at $42.97.
On the 4-hour chart, the $41.50 area — previous breakout zone — has emerged as a key support, reinforced by repeated lower wicks showing dip-buying interest. Price is also holding above the 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $42.06 and the 100-period SMA at $41.22, keeping the near-term bias constructive. A decisive break below $41.50 would risk exposing the deeper base near $40.50.
On the topside, resistance remains layered, with $42.50 acting as the next hurdle before a potential retest of the recent 14-year high at $42.97. A sustained break above that peak could open the way toward the psychological $43.50 handle, extending the broader uptrend. Until then, price action suggests a consolidation phase with an upward tilt.
Momentum signals are improving. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered to 57, showing growing bullish momentum without nearing overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is turning positive, with a potential bullish crossover developing. Together, these signals suggest upside pressure could build further as long as Silver holds above the $41.50 support floor.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains under heavy pressure near 1.3470
The selling pressure on the British pound now gathers steam on Friday, sending GBP/USD to fresh two-week lows near 1.3470, as investors continue to asssess disheartening prints from UK Retail Sales and the larger-than-expected borrowing, which in turn reignited fiscal concerns. The strong note in the Greenback also contributes to the sour momentum around the quid.
EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1720
EUR/USD now accelerates its downside impulse and flirts with the area of weekly troughs near 1.1730 at the end of the week. Once again, the continuation of the buying pressure on the US Dollar and the widespread advance in US yields keep propping up the strong post-Fed recovery in the buck.
Gold treads water around $3,650
Gold trades with slight gains around the $3,650 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, as traders continue to evaluate solid chances of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. The yellow metal, in the meantime, manages to reverse two consecutive daily declines.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.