Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers from three straight-day losses target $23.00

- XAG/USD reached a new-year low at $22.03.
- The daily chart depicts a downtrend, but a double-bottom pattern cap further losses.
- Failure to break above $22.50-60 in the 1-hour chart, silver will resume its downtrend.
After losing for three straight days and reaching a new 2021 low at $22.03, Silver recovered is trading at $22.48, recording a 0.97% gain, at the time of writing.
XAG/USD daily chart
Silver is in a downtrend, as the daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain well above the spot price. XAG/USD is trading near 2021 lows, within the $22.00-50 range. The first support on the downside would be the September 20 low at $22.03. A break of the latter would expose September 24, 2020 low at $21.65.
On the flip side, a double-bottom pattern is under formation. A break above $23.00 could expose $24.00 as the first resistance level. A daily close above that level will push XAG/USD towards the 50-day moving average at $24.24, followed by the September 3 high at $24.86.
The “neckline” of the double-bottom lies in that area. A decisive break of that supply zone could push the price towards the confluence of the 100 and the 200-DMA around $26.00.
The Relative Strength Index is at 33, aiming higher, but the downtrend remains intact as it remains below the 50-midline.
XAG/USD 1-hour chart
Zooming into the 1-hour chart, XAG/USD is in an uptrend. However, lying around the $22.50-60 range, a downslope trendline capped the upside movement. A break above the latter could pave the way for further gains. The first resistance would be the 100-simple moving average (SMA) at $22.78. The following supply zones would be $23.00 and the 200-SMA at $23.81.
On the flip side, failure at $22.50-60, then XAG/USD could resume its downtrend. The first support would be the 50-SMA at $22.38. The following demand zones would be $22.16 and 2021 low at $22.03
The Relative Strength Index is at 53, heading towards the 50-midline. If the RSI moves beneath the latter, it could exert downward pressure on XAG/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
