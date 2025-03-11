Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rebounds from multi-day low, climbs back above $32.00

Silver attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday and snaps a three-day losing streak.

The mixed oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution for bullish traders.

Weakness below the Asian session low might expose the 100-day EMA support.

Silver (XAG/USD) reverses an Asian session dip to the $31.85-$31.80 region, or a four-day low, and climbs to a fresh daily high in the last hour. The white metal currently trades around the $32.15-$32.20 area, up nearly 0.20% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak.

However, mixed technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for bullish traders and positioning for a further appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent move up could face stiff resistance and remain capped near the $32.65-$32.70 region. The said hurdle might now act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively could allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $33.00 mark and climb further towards the February monthly swing high around the $33.40 area.

Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains towards the next relevant hurdle near the $33.60-$33.70 area. The XAG/USD might then surpass the $34.00 round figure and extend the momentum further towards the $34.50-$34.55 resistance zone before aiming to challenge the multi-year high, closer to the $35.00 psychological mark touched in October 2024.

On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the $31.85-$31.80 region, could offer some support, below which the XAG/USD could slide to the $31.25-$31.20 area. The downward trajectory might eventually drag the XAG/USD to the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) pivotal support, currently pegged near the $31.10-$31.00 region. This is followed by the late February low, around the $30.80 area, which if broken might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders.

The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the XAG/USD towards the $30.00 psychological mark en route to the $29.55-$29.50 support and sub-$29.00 levels, or the year-to-date low touched in January.

XAG/USD daily chart