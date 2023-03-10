- Silver advances more than 2%, set to finish the week almost flat.
- US jobs data was mixed, but the unemployment rate rose, signaling the cooling labor market.
- Traders rushed into precious metals, uncertain about next week’s US inflation data, and punished the US Dollar.
Silver price rallies on the back of a mixed US jobs report that witnessed more Americans than estimated added to the workforce. Even though that would result in a strong US Dollar (USD), the Unemployment rate edged up, taking pressure off the US Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $20.49 a troy ounce.
Federal Reserve expected to hike gradually as the unemployment rate upticks
Wall Street extended its losses due to a risk-off impulse. The US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in February rose by 311,000 jobs, more than the 225,000 expected. January’s job numbers were lowered from 517,000 to 504,000. The jobless rate was 3.6%, higher than the forecast of 3.4%, indicating a weaker labor market. Wages rose by 4.6%, and attention turned to the US inflation data next week.
During the week, the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes could be needed at his appearance in the US Congress. He added that the US economy remains solid and that the Fed will be watching Nonfarm Payrolls figures and next week’s February Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings.
Market participant’s reaction sees the Federal Reserve hiking 25 bps at the upcoming March meeting. Based on the US jobs data, money market futures expect Powell and Co. will cut rates by the end of 2023.
Additionally, investors sent the greenback tumbling, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropping 0.87% at 104.360. US Treasury bond yields extended their losses, with the 10-year yield plunging 16 bps, at 3.741%, a tailwind for precious metals prices. XAG/USD is up more than 2% after testing YTD lows at around $19.92.
XAG/USD Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|2.14
|Today daily open
|20.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.2
|Daily SMA50
|22.58
|Daily SMA100
|22.18
|Daily SMA200
|20.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.3
|Previous Daily Low
|19.98
|Previous Weekly High
|21.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
