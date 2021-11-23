Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to $23.30s as US bond yields keep rallying

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • XAG/USD slumps for the second consecutive day broke below $24.00.
  • Higher US T-bond yields, rise towards 1.646%, strengthen the greenback.
  • XAG/USD: Failure to reclaim $23.53 opens the door for further downside, towards $23.00.

Silver (XAG/USD) plummets during the New York session, down 2.98%, trading at $23.44 at the time of writing. In the overnight session, the white metal could not break resistance above the $24.30s, plunging afterward, firstly towards $24.00, falling further as the European session began, reaching a daily low of $23.34.

It seems that market participants were waiting on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s renomination. US Treasury yields climb, with the US 10-year T-bond yield, advancing two basis points, up to 1.646%, the greenback with the US Dollar Index sits at 96.51, flat at press time after reaching a new year-to-date high around 96.61, and US equities fall, except for the Dow Jones Industrial rising 0.16%.

Now that the market is confident that the US central bank would have continuity in its monetary policy, the US Dollar extended its rally on Tuesday. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, “the market has unwound hedges against a more ‘dovish’ personnel shift.”

Meanwhile, money markets futures, with the 3-Month Eurodollar futures (a proxy for where markets expect the Federal funds rate to be in December), has dropped 10 points in his week, sits at 98.95, the lowest level in the year. The market has priced in 80 basis points of tightening over the next year, expecting at least three 25 basis points rates.

On the macroeconomic front, the US economic docket featured the IHS Markit PMI’s for November. The Manufacturing PMI came at 59.1, a tick higher than the 59, while the Services and the Composite rose to 57 and 56.5, respectively, lower than the foreseen. Further, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November increased to 11, better than the five expected.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver (XAG/USD) has a downward bias, depicted by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) above the spot price. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is below the 50-midline aiming lower at 40,  accelerating its fall, so XAG/USD may put another leg-down towards the November 3 low at $23.02.

On the flip side, if silver bulls keep the price above the 50-DMA at $23.53, the non-yielding metal could stabilize within the $23.50-$24.00 range.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.44
Today Daily Change -0.72
Today Daily Change % -2.98
Today daily open 24.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.39
Daily SMA50 23.54
Daily SMA100 24.08
Daily SMA200 25.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.89
Previous Daily Low 24.11
Previous Weekly High 25.41
Previous Weekly Low 24.56
Previous Monthly High 24.83
Previous Monthly Low 22
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

