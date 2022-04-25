- The Silver Price will extend its losses if a daily close below the 200-DMA is achieved.
- The market sentiment shifted positive, but China’s coronavirus outbreak could turn it sour.
- The greenback remains in the driver’s seat, as shown by the US Dollar Index, reaching a new YTD high at 101.85
- Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): A daily close below the 200-DMA could extend the Silver slide towards $22.00.
Silver Price is dropping sharply on the back of an early risk-off dominated session, courtesy of China’s coronavirus outbreak spreading towards Beijing and market participants’ woes regarding a faster pace of tightening by the Federal Reserve. At $23.61, XAG/USD reflects the aforementioned, as safe-haven flows went to the greenback, not precious metals, as Gold is also down 1.73 in the day.
China’s coronavirus spreads from Shanghai to Beijing as further lockdowns loom
The market mood improved late near Wall Street’s close, as US equities recorded gains. China’s growing concerns weighed on commodity prices, as shown by oil, precious, and base metals, ending the day with losses. A renewed coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai triggered lockdowns in the city, extending to certain districts in Beijing. If the lockdowns continue, that would weigh on the global economic outlook. Additionally, the US central bank tightening expectations have fully priced in a 100% chance of a 0.50% rate hike in the May meeting, while for June, the odds are at 80%, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool.
In the meantime, the greenback remains underpinned by increasing bets that the Federal Reserve would hike rates at a faster pace, with the US Dollar Index gaining some 0.61%, sitting at 101.738. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield lost eight basis points on Monday, down to 2.818%.
This week’s highlight of the US economic docket is the first-quarter GDP, which would be unlikely to change the view of Fed policymakers of a 50-bps rate hike in May. Regarding the report, analysts at ING wrote in a note that “t[T]he coming data shouldn’t impact this outlook meaningfully. 1Q GDP data is expected to show the economy expanded at a 1-1.5% annualised rate, which would mark quite a deceleration from 4Q 2021’s 6.9% rate, reflecting the Omicron wave of the pandemic that impacted people movement quite considerably. However, recent data has pointed to a renewed uptick in activity and we expect to see stronger GDP growth for the second quarter.”
Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
On Monday, the XAG/USD daily chart shows that the price action broke below the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $23.85. However, a daily close below the latter is required to further cement that the bias shifted from upwards to neutral. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is aiming downwards, at 34.41, but it has some room to spare if Silver extends its losses.
In the case of further downside, the XAG/USD’s first support would be the February 15 daily low at $23.08. Once cleared, the following demand zone would be the February 11 daily low at $22.86, which, once out of the way, has a long run towards Silver bull’s last line of defense at $22.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.19
|Today daily open
|24.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.95
|Daily SMA50
|24.88
|Daily SMA100
|23.87
|Daily SMA200
|23.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.67
|Previous Daily Low
|24.05
|Previous Weekly High
|26.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
