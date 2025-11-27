Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves below $53.00 despite Fed rate cut bets

Silver price (XAG/USD) declines after three days of gains, trading around $52.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the non-interest-bearing Silver may regain its ground amid rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets in December, given that lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

US data showed unexpectedly low Initial Jobless Claims and stronger-than-expected Durable Goods Orders, yet rate-cut expectations remained intact. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a more than 84% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from the 30% probability that markets priced a week ago.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Wednesday that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 216,000 for the week ending November 22, down 6,000 from the previous week’s revised figure. The result was stronger than the market expectation of 225,000. Meanwhile, the 4-week moving average eased by 1,000 to 223,750.

Fed rate expectations increased by reports that the White House has narrowed its search for the next Fed chair to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Investors see Hassett as supportive of US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

The dollar-denominated Silver attracts buyers with foreign currencies amid a weakening Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is losing ground for the third successive session and trading around 99.50 at the time of writing.