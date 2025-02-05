Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD marks three-month highs near $32.50 amid risk-off mood

Silver prices surged to a three-month high of $32.38 on Wednesday.

Safe-haven metals gain ground amid risk-off mood following global trade and economic uncertainties.

Dollar-denominated Silver gains traction as the USD experiences a technical pullback.

Silver price (XAG/USD) rises for the third successive session, trading around $32.30 per troy ounce, during the European hours on Wednesday. The safe-haven metals like Silver gain ground due to increased risk aversion following global trade and economic uncertainties.

In response to the new 10% US tariff that took effect on Tuesday, China imposed a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, along with an additional 10% tariff on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain automobiles.

However, traders remain hopeful for a potential resolution between the United States (US) and China, similar to the agreements reached with Mexico and Canada. US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he expects to speak with China soon but warned, “If we can't reach a deal with China, the tariffs will be very, very substantial.” However, no further developments have been reported.

Trump, earlier this week, announced a temporary suspension of tariffs on Mexico and Canada after their leaders agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to the US border to combat drug trafficking. The tariffs initially imposed two days earlier—25% on Mexican and Canadian goods have been postponed for at least 30 days.

The dollar-denominated Silver attracts buyers as the US Dollar (USD) goes through a technical downward correction. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, remains under downward pressure for the third successive day, trading around 107.70 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, traders brace for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.

Silver, which does not yield interest, is benefiting from the dovish stance of major central banks. The Bank of Canada (BoC) has halted its quantitative tightening and joined Sweden’s Riksbank in cutting interest rates. Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, while both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) have signaled potential rate cuts ahead. Additionally, markets expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to implement two rate cuts this year.