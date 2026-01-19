TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps above $92.50 on safe-haven demand

  • Silver price edges higher to around $92.65 in Monday’s Asian session. 
  • Safe-haven demand and rising industrial demand boost the Silver price. 
  • Fed rate cut calls get pushed back after the upbeat US economic data. 
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps above $92.50 on safe-haven demand
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in positive territory near $92.65 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The white metal is set to hit a fresh record high as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats boost the safe-haven flows. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Trump said on Saturday that he would slap an additional 10% import tariff on eight European nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom (UK), that have opposed his plan to take Greenland, per Bloomberg. 

European leaders are set to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days as they explore possible counter-measures. Renewed fears of retaliation from Europe, which could lead to a trade war, provide some support to the precious metal. 

Additionally, robust industrial demand, especially in solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs) and AI-related infrastructure, might contribute to Silver’s upside. Industrial applications account for over half of global silver demand and continue to hit record levels.

On the other hand, growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its monetary-easing campaign later this month could lift the US Dollar (USD) and create a headwind for the USD-denominated commodity price. Morgan Stanley analysts updated their forecast for 2026, forecasting one rate reduction in June and another in September, instead of in January and April.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 as EU pushes back on Trump’s tariff threat

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 as EU pushes back on Trump’s tariff threat

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs toward 1.1650 on Monday. The US Dollar faces some selling pressure against the Euro after US President Donald Trump threatened escalating tariffs on eight European nations that have opposed his plan to take Greenland. US stock and bond markets will remain closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD gains traction following a bearish opening to the week and trades above 1.3400 on Monday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as markets react to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. 

Gold hits record-high on Trump's tariff threats, geopolitical risks

Gold hits record-high on Trump's tariff threats, geopolitical risks

Gold catches aggressive bids at the start of a new week and jumps to the $4,700 neighborhood, setting a new record-high in the process. US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries that opposed his plan to acquire Greenland causes markets to adopt a cautious stance, boosting XAU/USD.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers