Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in positive territory near $92.65 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The white metal is set to hit a fresh record high as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats boost the safe-haven flows. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Trump said on Saturday that he would slap an additional 10% import tariff on eight European nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom (UK), that have opposed his plan to take Greenland, per Bloomberg.

European leaders are set to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days as they explore possible counter-measures. Renewed fears of retaliation from Europe, which could lead to a trade war, provide some support to the precious metal.

Additionally, robust industrial demand, especially in solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs) and AI-related infrastructure, might contribute to Silver’s upside. Industrial applications account for over half of global silver demand and continue to hit record levels.

On the other hand, growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its monetary-easing campaign later this month could lift the US Dollar (USD) and create a headwind for the USD-denominated commodity price. Morgan Stanley analysts updated their forecast for 2026, forecasting one rate reduction in June and another in September, instead of in January and April.