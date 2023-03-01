Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds the fort at $21.00 despite UST yields continuing to rise

- Silver price holds to its earlier gains but remains at risk, of closing the session below $21.00 a troy ounce.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed estimates, though it showed some improvement.
- Federal Reserve officials emphasized the need to raise rates to the 5.25% - 5.50% area.
Silver price advances in the North American session after finding resistance above the $21.00 area, though it clings to gains of 0.33%. Bolstered by a softer US Dollar (USD) after United States (US) data missed estimates, the white metal is extending its gains for two straight days. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at around $20.90s.
US manufacturing activity improved, but higher input prices overshadowed the data
Sentiment shifted sour on US manufacturing data. The ISM revealed February’s Manufacturing PMI came at 47.7, below estimates of 48, though it appeared to stabilize, with the prior’s month reading at 47.4. However, the prices subcomponent jumped, reigniting inflation worries amongst investors, as witnessed by US money market futures, with traders expecting rates to climb as high as 5.50%, with no rate cuts in 2023.
A knee-jerk reaction tumbled the XAG/USD from $21.11 to $20.89 a troy ounce. However, Silver’s fall was capped by the US Dollar, which continued to weaken through the US session.
Earlier, Federal Reserve officials crossed newswires and continued their hawkish rhetoric. Minnesota’s Fed President Neil Kashkari (voter) said interest rates should reach 5.4% in December and stay at that level. He also mentioned that he would consider increasing rates by either 25 or 50 basis points during the upcoming Fed meeting.
Later, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic commented that rates need to go as high as 5% - 5.25% and stood there “well into 2024.”
The Fed’s hawkish rhetoric did not help the greenback, which, by the US Dollar Index, is down 0.46% at 104.471. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield is advancing seven basis points, eyeing a break above the 4% threshold, a headwind for precious metals prices.
XAG/USD Technical analysis
Silver’s daily chart portrays XAG/USD as downward biased. The bearish case is further cemented by crossing the 20-day EMA below the 200-day EMA, which could exacerbate a test of the YTD low at around $20.43. XAG/USD’s recovery in the last couple of days is sponsored by a technical signal, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exiting from oversold conditions, which triggered a buy signal. Failure to extend its gains above $21.00 could pave the way for further downside.
The XAG/USD first support would be the February 27 daily low of $20.56, which, once cleared, it could pave the way to the YTD low at $20.43. On the other hand, if Silver stays afloat above $21.00, the XAG/USD could test the February 24 high at $21.39.
What to watch?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.