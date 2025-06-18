Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds steady above $37.00 as bulls pause for a breather

- Silver enters a bullish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Wednesday.
- A slightly overbought daily RSI holds back the XAG/USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Any corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Silver (XAG/USD) is seen consolidating the previous day's strong gains to its highest level since February 2012 and oscillating in a narrow range during the Asian session on Wednesday. The white metal currently trades just above the $37.00 round figure and seems poised to prolong the recent well-established uptrend from the April monthly swing low.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through a short-term descending trend channel, which constituted the formation of a bullish flag pattern, and the subsequent move up validate the constructive outlook. However, a slightly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets around the XAG/USD and positioning for further gains.
That said, any corrective slide is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the ascending channel resistance breakpoint, around the $36.90-$36.85 region. A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD further towards the $36.40-$36.35 horizontal support en route to sub-$36.00 levels, or the weekly low. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken could pave the way for some meaningful downside in the near term.
Nevertheless, the XAG/USD seems poised to climb further toward testing the February 2012 swing high, around mid-$37.00s. Some follow-through buying should allow the XAG/USD to aim toward reclaiming the $38.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further toward the next relevant hurdle near the $38.50-$38.55 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces to near 0.6500; looks to Fed decision for fresh impetus
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce to near 0.6500 in the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks bullish conviction as traders opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting before placing directional bets. Trade and rising geopolitical tensions continue to sag investors' confidence, limiting the risk-sensitive Aussie's upswing.
USD/JPY hangs close to weekly top as Fed decision looms large
USD/JPY is holding its uptrend for the fourth straight day, trading close to the weekly high near 145.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Reduced bets for another rate hike by the BoJ in 2025 and diminishing odds for an early US-Japan trade deal undermine the Japanese Yen. The US Dollar loses traction ahead of the Fed verdict.
Gold price turns defensive below $3,400, with Fed decision in focus
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move below the $3,400 mark as traders keenly await the Fed policy decision later this Wednesday. The latest US Dollar weakness could act as a tailwind for the bullion on a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Shorts weigh on Ethereum amid whale accumulation and strong ETH ETF inflows, experts reveal why
Ethereum is down 2% on Wednesday amid a simultaneous growth in accumulation and short positioning across ETH futures. The divergence follows investors leveraging a delta-neutral play to scoop yield.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.