Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds gains near $95.00 amid safe-haven demand
- Silver continues to attract buyers amid rising geopolitical tensions.
- President Trump said there is “no turning back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland.
- The European Parliament plans to suspend approval of the US trade deal agreed in July.
Silver price (XAG/USD) hovers around an all-time high of $95.89, reached in the previous session, currently trading around $94.80 per barrel during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Precious metals, including Silver continue to attract buyers amid rising geopolitical tensions.
US President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on European Union (EU) members, fuelling concerns over slower economic growth.
Meanwhile, the European Parliament plans to suspend approval of the US trade deal agreed in July, with the decision set to be announced on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France. An escalation in US–Europe tensions could lift safe-haven demand in the near term, according to a BBC report.
However, the upside of the non-interest-bearing Silver could be restrained as traders push back their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates later this month after signs of an improving US labour market.
Traders are now pricing in the next rate cut in June, the month after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tenure ends, with another easing expected in the fourth quarter. Overall, the prevailing view is that the US central bank can keep interest rates higher for longer.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.