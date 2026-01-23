TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits fresh record highs above $99.00

  • Silver price reached a fresh high of $99.39 on Friday
  • XAG/USD stays above the rising nine-day EMA, with the advancing 50-day EMA supporting the medium-term trend.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 74.66 suggests stretched momentum and potential consolidation.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits fresh record highs above $99.00
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around $99.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. The XAG/USD pair hit a fresh high of $99.39 amid persistent bullish bias, indicated by the technical analysis of the daily chart timeframe, as the price of the precious metal rises to near the upper boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

Silver price holds above the rising nine-day EMA, while the 50-day EMA continues to advance and underpins the medium-term trend. Trend strength is confirmed by the widening gap between the 9-day EMA and 50-day EMA, keeping bulls in control.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 74.66 (overbought) flags stretched momentum that could precede consolidation. Overbought conditions could trigger a pause, but the uptrend remains intact while above the short-term average. A defended dip would keep the topside bias intact and open scope for extension above the upper ascending channel boundary around $99.80, followed by the psychological level of $100.00.

Should price pull back, initial demand could emerge near the nine-day EMA at $92.42. A daily close below the short-term average would risk a correction toward the lower boundary of the ascending channel around $82.00. Further declines would put downward pressure on the Silver price to navigate the region around the 50-day EMA at $73.14.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1750 ahead of PMI data

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1750 ahead of PMI data

EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1750 in the European session after closing in positive territory on Thursday. Preliminary January Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Retail Sales data for December to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday, later this session at 07:00 GMT. UK Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.1% month-over-month in December, following a 0.1% decline seen in November. 

Gold sets new record-high, closes in on $5,000

Gold sets new record-high, closes in on $5,000

Gold builds on its weekly gains and trades at a new record-high above $4,950 in the European session on Friday. Expectations for further policy easing by the Fed continue to drive flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal despite easing geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland. 

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show mixed signals at the time of writing on Friday as the broader crypto market attempts to stabilize after this week’s sell-off. BTC extends its recovery after finding support around a key level.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron (TRX) price extends its gains, trading above $0.30 at the time of writing on Friday after retesting the previously broken bullish breakout structure earlier this week. The positive on-chain and derivatives data back the bullish price action.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers