- Silver losses almost 8% in the week, the biggest fall in the year.
- The greenback posts its best week since June 2021, with the DXY steady at 97.251.
- The XAG/USD stills downward pressured, and a break below $22.35 would expose $22.00 and beyond.
Silver (XAG/USD) looks forward to finishing its worst week in the year, slumping for six consecutive days, trading at $22.39 at the time of writing. That said, the white metal accumulates losses of 7.90% in the week, the largest since November 2021, when it shed 5.90% of its value.
King dollar is back, gaining 1.70% in the week, the largest since June 2021
The US dollar is the main gainer of the week. So far, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances 1.70% in the week, sitting at 97.251. It is the biggest gain since June 2021 in the week when the US central bank favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), rose to 4.9%, the highest level reached since June 1982.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for December, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, rose by 4.9%, 0.1% higher than expected, and left behind the 4.7% reported in November.
Meanwhile, investors appear to be rebalancing their portfolios after the FOMC monetary policy meeting. Even though the monetary policy statement was perceived as a “hawkish hold,” the market’s reaction was null. However, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed at his press conference that “the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting,” the stock sell-off began
Before Wall Street opened, Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari hit the wires. He said that the Fed needs to bring the US economy in balance by raising interest rates. Kashkari noted that the central bank does not know how many increases will take and emphasized that the Fed would be adjusting as more data comes in.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver is downward biased, though USD bulls are struggling to break an upslope trendline drawn from December 2021 lows up to January ones that pass around the $22.35-50 area. In the event of a test of the latter, that would send XAG/USD tumbling towards January 7 cycle low at $21.94, followed by December 2021 lows at $21.42.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|22.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.21
|Daily SMA50
|22.95
|Daily SMA100
|23.23
|Daily SMA200
|24.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.6
|Previous Daily Low
|22.58
|Previous Weekly High
|24.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.81
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin has experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed's decision was announced. As losses have extended and BTC has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding Bitcoin being in a bear market have increased.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.