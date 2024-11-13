Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs closer to $31.00 mark, upside potential seems limited

- Silver moves further away from over a one-month trough touched on Tuesday.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.
- Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver (XAG/USD) builds on the previous day's bounce from the $30.20-$30.15 area, or its lowest level since October 8 and gains some follow-through positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. The momentum lifts the white metal back closer to the $31.00 mark in the last hour, though the technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Given that the XAG/USD showed resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday, the recovery could be attributed to short-covering amid some repositioning ahead of the US inflation figures. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
The momentum, however, could extend further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $31.60-$31.65 region, though is more likely to remain capped near the $32.00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will indicate that the recent corrective slide from the vicinity of the $35.00 psychological mark, or a 12-year high touched in October has run its course. This would shift the bias in favor of bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, the $30.60 area, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-October rally, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by over a one-month low, around the $30.20-$30.15 region touched on Tuesday and the $30.00 psychological mark. Acceptance below the latter will confirm a near-term breakdown below the 100-day SMA and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, near the $29.65-$29.60 region.
The downward trajectory could extend further towards the $29.00 mark before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the next relevant support near the $28.75 region en route to the mid-$28.00s.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6550 on US Dollar retreat
AUD/USD has bounced off multi-month lows, approaching 0.6550 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is on a gradual retracement from six-month highs, as traders take profits on their USD longs ahead of the critical US CPI inflation data. Softer wage inflation data fails to deter dip-buying.
USD/JPY consolidates below 155.00 as traders await US CPI
USD/JPY consolidates after hitting the highest level since July 30 just shy of 155.00 early Wednesday. Speculations that a fragile minority Japan's governmentwill make it difficult for the BoJ to tighten its monetary policy further, support the pair at the expsense of the Japanese Yen. US CPI eyed.
Gold price oscillates around $2,600, just above a nearly two-month low ahead of US inflation
Gold price consolidates its recent heavy losses to the lowest level since September 20 as bears opt to pause for a breather ahead of the crucial US CPI report, which will influence Fed rate-cut expectations and provide a fresh impetus.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could DOGE ETF spark new all-time high after 130% rise?
Dogecoin rose over 15% on Tuesday as traders anticipate a price move toward the $1 threshold following Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas's post regarding a DOGE exchange-traded fund.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.