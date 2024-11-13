Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs closer to $31.00 mark, upside potential seems limited

Silver moves further away from over a one-month trough touched on Tuesday.

The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.

Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.

Silver (XAG/USD) builds on the previous day's bounce from the $30.20-$30.15 area, or its lowest level since October 8 and gains some follow-through positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. The momentum lifts the white metal back closer to the $31.00 mark in the last hour, though the technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.

Given that the XAG/USD showed resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday, the recovery could be attributed to short-covering amid some repositioning ahead of the US inflation figures. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

The momentum, however, could extend further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $31.60-$31.65 region, though is more likely to remain capped near the $32.00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will indicate that the recent corrective slide from the vicinity of the $35.00 psychological mark, or a 12-year high touched in October has run its course. This would shift the bias in favor of bulls and pave the way for additional gains.

On the flip side, the $30.60 area, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-October rally, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by over a one-month low, around the $30.20-$30.15 region touched on Tuesday and the $30.00 psychological mark. Acceptance below the latter will confirm a near-term breakdown below the 100-day SMA and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, near the $29.65-$29.60 region.

The downward trajectory could extend further towards the $29.00 mark before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the next relevant support near the $28.75 region en route to the mid-$28.00s.

Silver daily chart