Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls defend uptrend as RSI cools, eyes breakout above $53.77

Silver (XAG/USD) extends its record-breaking advance on Wednesday, trading near $52.60 and up over 2.50% on the day after erasing the previous day’s losses. On Tuesday, Silver posted a fresh all-time high near $53.77 before a sharp pullback triggered brief profit-taking, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The white metal continues to benefit from persistent physical tightness in the London market, where inventories have plunged to record lows, fueling an aggressive short squeeze. This means there’s simply not enough physical Silver to meet demand. Borrowing costs and lease rates have surged as refiners and ETF custodians rush to secure a limited supply, driving prices even higher.

The situation has created a rare gap between London spot and US Comex futures prices. Analysts warn that the London market is operating under severe stress, with some calling it “on the brink of seizure.”

In a recent forecast revision, Bank of America now expects Silver to reach $65 per ounce by 2026, citing deepening structural deficits and continued investor demand. HSBC, meanwhile, lifted its 2025 average price forecast to $38.56 from $31, pointing to tight supply and resilient industrial consumption in key sectors such as solar, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

From a technical perspective, the broader uptrend remains firmly intact, supported by a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows. On the 4-hour chart, prices remain comfortably above the short-term moving averages, keeping the bullish bias intact. Immediate support is seen around $51.50, which closely aligns with the 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), followed by the $50.00 psychological level reinforced by the 50-SMA. Each minor pullback continues to attract fresh buying interest, suggesting strong dip-buying appetite as traders position for the next leg higher.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased from overbought territory to around 64, signaling a brief cooldown in momentum after the record run, with bulls likely taking a breather before attempting another push higher. On the upside, resistance is seen at the all-time high near $53.77, and a clear break above this zone could open the door toward the $55.00 handle, taking Silver deeper into uncharted territory.