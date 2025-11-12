Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD attracts some sellers to near $51.00 on stronger US Dollar

Silver price (XAG/USD) edges lower to near $51.10, snapping the five-day winning streak during the early European session on Wednesday. The white metal loses ground amid the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. The Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are set to speak later in the day, including John Williams, Anna Paulson, Christopher Waller, Raphael Bostic, Stephen Miran and Susan Collins.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades in positive territory around 99.55, bolstered by hopes for the end of the US government shutdown. This, in turn, could weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.

After the Senate voted 60-40 on Monday to pass a temporary continuing resolution to fund the government, the House is set to vote on the measure on Wednesday, and House Speaker Johnson said he expects it will pass quickly. If it passes in both chambers of Congress, it will head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law. The bill will restore funding to government agencies through January 30.

Markets brace for an imminent US government reopening that is expected to unleash a backlog of US economic releases. “Traders believe (data) will show some weakening economic numbers, and that would prompt the Fed to cut interest rates in December... that is probably encouraging the gold and silver market bulls today,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have currently priced in nearly a 68% probability that the US central bank would lower rates by 25 basis points (bps) in the December meeting, up from around a 62% chance a day ago. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.