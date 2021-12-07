Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances firmly towards $22.50 despite higher US bond yields

- Silver trims some of its Monday losses, up some 0.63%.
- Omicron coronavirus worries abate, as cases appear to cause mild symptoms.
- Investors pile towards riskier assets, putting a lid on an upward move in silver.
- XAGF/USD Price Forecast: Tilted to the upside but facing strong resistance around $22.60.
Silver (XAG/USD) advances during the New York session, paring Monday losses, trading at $22.54 at the time of writing. Financial market upbeat sentiment, attributed to reports that COVID-19 omicron variant cases only causes mild symptoms, spurred a rally on US stocks, the biggest since March. Also, Glaxo’s development of antibody treatment for COVID-19 showed that it is effective against the new coronavirus strain, abating investors’ worries of an economic slump.
The greenback rises, courtesy of higher US bond yields
In the meantime, US equities are printing gains while US bond yields are up. The 2s are rising four basis points up to 0.6792%, while the 10-year benchmark note is up to three basis points, sitting at 1.467%, a tailwind for the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against six peers, is up 0.11%, currently at 96.43.
Last week, Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell, alongside some US central bank policymakers, expressed that a faster bond-taper would be needed due to elevated prices. In fact, Chair Powell said that the word “transitory” has to be removed when speaking about inflation, reflecting that it is stickier than expected. That keeps XAG/USD traders focused on the Consumer Price Index for November, to be revealed on Friday.
In the overnight session, the white metal remained subdued, in a $22.23-47 range, fluctuating between the 100 and the 50-hour simple moving averages (SMA’s). In the last three hours or so, silver broke to the upside and left both previously mentioned SMA’s under the spot price at $22.39 and $22.38, respectively. Nevertheless, it failed to break above solid resistance at the December 6 high at $22.58, retreating towards $22.40s
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver (XAG/USD) in the 1-hour chart depicts a bullish bias, attributed to the 1-hour 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s) residing below the spot price. Despite that fact, the non-yielding metal faces strong resistance at press time, at the confluence of the R1 daily pivot and the December 6 high at $22.58, a strong line of defense of USD bulls.
In the outcome of breaking to the upside, the first resistance would be $22.80, immediately followed by $23.00.
On the flip side, the first support would be the central daily pivot at $22.35. A break below that level would expose crucial support levels, as the S1 daily pivot at $22.10, followed by the psychological $22.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|22.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.86
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.77
|Daily SMA200
|25.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.62
|Previous Daily Low
|22.13
|Previous Weekly High
|23.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.04
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
