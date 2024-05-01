Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD’s uptrend remains intact, as bullish harami looms

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver stable at $26.64 after Fed holds rates steady, per Chair Powell's data-driven stance.
  • Technicals: Silver rebounds from $26.27 low, eyes $27.00 resistance.
  • Silver hints at bullish trend; breakout above $27.14 could reinforce this.
  • Bearish shift requires silver below $26.13, targeting lower supports.

Silver's price stayed firm at around $26.64 after the Fed decided to hold rates unchanged and Powell’s press conference. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said they would remain data-dependent, decide meeting by meeting, and won’t cut rates until they’re confident that inflation is trending towards its 2% goal.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The grey metal dipped below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $26.41, hitting a two-week low of $26.27 before resuming its uptrend. Although Silver reached a daily high of $26.96, buyers lacked the strength to break above the $27.00 figure, which paved the way to retreat to current price levels.

The XAG/USD is upward biased despite going through a pullback that sent prices from around $29.79 to $26.27. For sellers to shift the bias to bearish, they would need to push the spot price below the May 5 high at $26.13, which would pave the way toward $26.00 and below.

On the flip side, and the most likely scenario, if XAG/USD achieves a daily close at around the current level, a ‘bullish harami’ and a two-candle chart pattern will form. This usually would be bullish for the asset, but buyers must crack the April 30 high at $27.14, before resuming its uptrend.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.63
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 1.25
Today daily open 26.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.68
Daily SMA50 25.55
Daily SMA100 24.35
Daily SMA200 23.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.14
Previous Daily Low 26.26
Previous Weekly High 28.69
Previous Weekly Low 26.67
Previous Monthly High 29.8
Previous Monthly Low 24.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

