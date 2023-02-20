Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD’s uptrend capped at the 200-DMA, retraced back below $21.80

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • Silver spot price climbed on Monday, though the 200-DMA capped its uptrend.
  • XAG/USD Price Analysis: The most likely scenario is downwards, with solid resistance from $21.90 and beyond.

Silver price registered gains on Monday amidst thin liquidity conditions due to a US holiday. However, its rally was capped at a technical juncture, with the important 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rejecting higher prices for the white metal. Consequently, the XAG/USD retreated and settled at around $21.79 a troy ounce at the time of typing.

The XAG/USD daily chart portrays a large area of resistance resting above Silver’s spot price, led by the 200-day EMA at $21.93, followed by the 100, 20, and 50-day EMAs, each at $22.21, $22.36, and $22.64, respectively. Hence, the XAG/USD path of least resistance is downward biased. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turning flat at bearish territory, and the Rate of Change (RoC) almost neutral, suggests that bears are taking a respite before attacking the year’s lows.

Therefore, the XAG/USD first support would be the YTD low at $21.18. Once the white metal crosses the latter, it will expose the $21.00 figure, followed by the November 22 swing low at $20.87, and then the November 21 low at $20.59, ahead of the psychological $20.00 figure.

As an alternate scenario, if XAG’s bulls reclaim the 200-day EMA and the $22.00 mark, that would pave the way to retest the 100-day EMA.

XAG/USD Daily chart

XAG/USD Key technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.82
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 21.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.76
Daily SMA50 23.34
Daily SMA100 21.98
Daily SMA200 21.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.81
Previous Daily Low 21.18
Previous Weekly High 22.08
Previous Weekly Low 21.18
Previous Monthly High 24.55
Previous Monthly Low 22.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.62

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie PMI data, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie PMI data, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/USD fades the week-start optimism even as Australian activity data for February came in firmer during early Tuesday. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the return of the full markets, as well as the geopolitical fears.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus

EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus

EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.

EUR/USD News

Gold approaches $1850 as investors digest a rebound in US Inflation projections

Gold approaches $1850 as investors digest a rebound in US Inflation projections

Gold price has displayed a back-and-forth action in a narrow range above $1,840.00 on Monday’s session. The precious metal is expected to hit the critical resistance of $1,850.00 as investors have digested the fact that the United States inflation could display a surprise rebound.

Gold News

Could Bitcoin price rally to $34,000 and crash by 38% by the second half of 2023? Analyst says yes

Could Bitcoin price rally to $34,000 and crash by 38% by the second half of 2023? Analyst says yes

Bitcoin price surprised investors across the market after initiating a surprise recovery at the beginning of the year. The rise since then has been indicating repetitions of different bullish setups from the past. However, as per some analysts, the future may not be looking so optimistic.

Read more

The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth

The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth

On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures