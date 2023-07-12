Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD will set its sights towards $26 in the final days 2023 – TDS

Silver is currently trending at a paltry $23. Economists at TD Securities analyze XAG/USD outlook.
Silver to trend near $23 for much of the next three months
Silver is projected to trend near a low of $23 for much of the next three months.
As it becomes clear that the Fed and other central banks will start to pivot to a more dovish monetary policy stance in the early months of 2024, boosting the prospects for economic recovery on the horizon, we expect the white metal will set its sights towards $26 in the final days 2023.
In the very long term, silver is expected to trade significantly above the $26 mark and should increasingly decouple from Gold, as its ties to the interest/lease rate environment weaken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh 2023-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since March 2022 above 1.1100 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts' estimate in June, triggering a fresh leg of USD selloff and boosting the pair.
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3150 on soft US CPI, BoC hike
USD/CAD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.3150 area on Wednesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the US triggered a USD selloff, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD jumps to 15-month high above 1.2950
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on Wednesday and touched its strongest level in 15 months above 1.2950. Inflation in the US continued to soften in June, with the annual CPI arriving at 3%, compared to 4% in May.
Gold surges above $1,950 as US yields turn south on US inflation report
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and touched its highest level in three weeks above $1,950 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.9% after weaker than expected US CPI data, fuelling the XAU/USD's rally.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.