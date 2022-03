Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD underpinned by falling buck/US yields, but not able to reclaim $25.00 yet

But the recent shift in tone of Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations towards greater optimism that a peace deal can be struck means that geopolitical risk premia, a key factor underpinning silver prices in March, is somewhat lessened. Meanwhile, in the next two days, key US Core PCE and officials labour market data will be released, ahead of which its not unusual to see precious metal, FX and bond traders exercising greater levels of caution and more subdued trading conditions. Perhaps then it isn’t too much of a surprise that XAG/USD failed its efforts to push back above $25.00 on Wednesday.

Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices are thus trading higher by about 0.75% on the day, though have not been able to mount a lasting push to the north of the $25.00 per troy ounce level. Still, at current levels in the $24.90s, XAG/USD is trading with gains of more than 4.0% versus Tuesday’s lows just under $24.00. Traders at the time piled in to buy silver as it tested its 200-Day Moving Average at $23.96. Successful defense of support in the key $24.00 area will have many bulls eyeing a retest of last week’s highs in the $25.80s.

Even though the latest batch of US data (strong ADP and robust Q4 GDP and Core PCE numbers), alongside fresh hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers has been interpreted as solidifying expectations for a 50bps rate hike from the bank in May, the US dollar continues to come under intense selling pressure, supporting the precious metal complex. US yields also continue to ease back from recent highs, with the US-10 year on Wednesday falling back under the 2.40% mark, unwinding some of the recent upwards pressure on the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like precious metals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.