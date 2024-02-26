Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tumbles to seven-day low below $23.00, eyes on upcoming US data

- Silver price dives over 2%, as investors react to higher US Treasury bond yields.
- Failure to hold above the 50-day DMA and $23.00 level triggers extended sell-off towards $21.88 support.
- Potential rebound hinges on reclaiming $22.57, with silver possibly oscillating within a tight range near current levels.
- Read more: Gold price falls as US Treasury yields climb amid weak US Dollar
Silver prices plummeted to a seven-day low during the mid-North American session on Monday, as US Treasury bond yields climbed while traders braced for the release of US inflation figures late in the week. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $22.47, down more than 2.05%.
The XAG/USD downtrend has extended as buyers failed to reclaim the 50-day moving average (DMA), which opened the door for a pullback below the psychological $23.00 figure. The downtrend resumed once Silver fell below the February 23 low of $22.57. Yet, a daily close below the latter would cement the bearish bias and open the door for a deeper correction toward the November 13 swing low of $21.88, before extending its losses to the $21.00 figure.
On the other hand, if buyers step in, and XAG/USD posts a daily close above $22.57, look for the grey metal to remain range-bound at around the $22.50-$23.00 area, capped by the DMAs, at around the $23.05-$23.26 range.
XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
XAG/USD TECHNICALS
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.14
|Today daily open
|22.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.09
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|23.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23
|Previous Daily Low
|22.56
|Previous Weekly High
|23.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.56
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
This week the star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday. Bloomberg reports a consensus forecast of 2.8% y/y from 2.9% in January. Even though the m/may go up, with headline up 0.3% and core a bigger 0.4%.