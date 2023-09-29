Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tumbles over 5% as Silver whipsaws for Friday

- XAG/USD fell $1.28 during the US trading session, backsliding into $22.30.
- Bulls failed to establish a floor in XAG/USD prices and Silver slumped to a new weekly low.
- Broad-market reversal in risk appetite sending Silver into the floorboards.
Silver prices have tumbled from a late-week peak for Friday's trading, skidding into $22.30 after falling over 5.5% over the course of the US trading session.
The XAG/USD is back into familiar lows that Silver has cycled into for most of the year, driven by a resurgence in US Dollar (USD) bidding as global markets routinely pivot on fears of an impending economic slowdown that could roll over into a full-blown 'hard landing' if left unchecked.
Silver prices have consistently waffled on the top end ever since slipping from 2023's early peak above $26.00, a high set back in May.
Friday's sharp reversal only serves to highlight the XAG/USD's large exposure to broader market sentiment, tracking closely with US Dollar flows.
XAG/USD technical outlook
Silver is trading back into a familiar bottom just above the $22.00 major psychological level. A descending pattern of lower highs in XAG/USD is capping off long-term bullish potential, and a descending trendline is marked in from May's peak just north of $26.00.
Despite Friday's bomb-drop into the floor, the XAG/USD could potentially be set for another bullish turn around the cyclical pattern if Silver bidders can amass enough to arrest the current slide.
On the down side, if risk-off price pressure maintain through the weekend and into next week, Silver could see itself dropping further below $23.00 and set up a bearish push into $22.00 and beyond into six-month lows.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33
|Today daily open
|22.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.17
|Daily SMA50
|23.49
|Daily SMA100
|23.53
|Daily SMA200
|23.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.74
|Previous Daily Low
|22.4
|Previous Weekly High
|23.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.81
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.11
