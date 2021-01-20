Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to recover towards the 27.97 recent high – Commerzbank

Silver maintains a bullish bias as XAG/USD has based at the 24.20 Fibonacci support and strategists at Commerzbank look for it to re-try the topside.
Key quotes
“Silver has sold off and recovered from support at 24.20 last week (61.8% retracement). We suspect that the market has seen an interim base here and should once again recover. This together with the December lows at 23.56 guard the 200-day ma at 22.49. Currently near-term risks remain on the downside.”
“Recovery off the 24.20/23.56 band should see the market re-try the topside but the recent high at 27.97 and Fibo resistance at 28.12 are a tough barrier to overcome. This is seen as the last defence for the 28.93 and 29.89 peaks from last year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.37, hitting the highest since 2018. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases are compounded by a weaker dollar. The greenback is on the back foot due to optimism about Biden's stimulus.
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.