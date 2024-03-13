- Silver's impressive rally brings it close to $25.00, marking significant gains in the North American session.
- Technical analysis highlights $25.00 as a pivotal resistance, with potential for further gains towards late 2023 highs.
- Failure at $25.00 could see silver retesting recent support levels, with the market closely watching $24.68 and $24.50.
Silver rallied sharply in the mid-North American session on Wednesday, climbing more than 3.40% amid high US Treasury bond yields, while the Greenback extended its losses by more than 0.20%. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $24.95, around new year-to-date (YTD) highs.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the session, Silver hit a low of $24.07 with no fundamental news, besides Fitch Rating’s updating its global growth forecast. That provided the grey metal with a leg up, shy of the $25.00 figure, which could have opened the door for further upside. Nevertheless, it stands as the first resistance level, followed by the July 20 high at $25.25. Further upside risks are seen at December’s 4 high of $25.91.
On the other hand, if sellers keep XAG/USD spot prices below $25.00, that could sponsor a leg-down toward the March 12 high of $24.68. A breach of the latter will expose $24.50, followed by the January 2 high turned support at $24.09.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|3.31
|Today daily open
|24.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.28
|Daily SMA50
|22.97
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.68
|Previous Daily Low
|24.01
|Previous Weekly High
|24.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0950
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.0950 area in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to push higher.
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2800
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band near 1.2800 in the American session on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the data from the UK showed that the real GDP expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in January as expected but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
Gold buyers retake control, aim for $2,200
Following a quiet European session, Gold regained its traction and advanced to the $2,170 area. After climbing to toward 4.2% earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its gains and helped XAU/USD stretch higher.
XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin
XRP price corrected after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. Despite its recent pullback, XRP price yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders ahead of the upcoming deadline in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Hotter-than-expected inflation will likely call for caution at next week’s FOMC meeting
Inflation in the US accelerated, not only in terms of monthly headline figure but everywhere, both core and headline, and both yearly and monthly figures came in hotter-than-expected.