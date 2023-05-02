Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD surges back above $25.00 on US Treasury yields fall

- XAG/USD bounced off the weekly lows below the 20-day EMA and reclaimed $25.00.
- A sour sentiment, and falling US T-bond yields, triggered flows to XAG.
- XAG/USD would remain upwards above $25.50; otherwise, sellers can drag prices to the 20-day EMA.
Silver price advanced late in the North American session, gaining more than 1%, as US Treasury bond yields dropped. Consequently, a softer US Dollar (USD) increased flows toward the white metal amidst a risk-off impulse. The XAG/USD is trading at $25.28 after hitting a low of $24.58.
XAG/USD Price Analysis
The XAG/USD daily chart shows the white metal edged toward its May high at $25.90 on Monday before reversing its course and closing below the $25.00 figure, a tick above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even though the Silver price was headed to continue to fall, it jumped off the daily low of $24.58, $0.30 below the 20-day EMA, and climbed to the bottom of an upslope support trendline drawn from March 2023 lows.
If XAG/USD buyers reclaim $25.50, that could pave the way to May’s high before challenging the YTD high at $26.08.
Conversely, if sellers stepped in around resistance at $25.50, it could exacerbate a test of the $25.00 mark before dropping to the 20-day EMA. Once cleared, the next support in play would be the February 2 high at $24.63.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|1.24
|Today daily open
|25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.08
|Daily SMA50
|23.14
|Daily SMA100
|23.24
|Daily SMA200
|21.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.92
|Previous Daily Low
|24.88
|Previous Weekly High
|25.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.49
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 as USD loses traction Premium
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.1000 after having declined below 1.0950 earlier in the day. The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields on resurfacing bank woes weighs on the US Dollar in the American session, helping the pair stage a rebound.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily lows, stays below 1.2500
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day on Tuesday but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound despite the modest USD weakness.
Gold: XAU/USD defies gravity near $2,020 Premium
Spot gold soared early in the American session and trades near a fresh three-week high of $2,019.33 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day with a firm footing but suffered a major setback following the release of tepid United States data and falling government bond yields.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC responds to uncertainty around traditional banking
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias on the daily timeframe, after rising by a notable margin within the day. The uptick seems to have influenced Ethereum (ETH) price as well, which is also flashing green.
US: Job opening March lower
Job openings fell by 384K in March to 9.6 million. Although still high, this was the lowest level of job openings since April 2021.