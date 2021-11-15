Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD supported above $25.00 but capped by 200DMA amid subdued start to week

- Spot silver is subdued on Monday, remaining supported above $25.00 but capped by the 200DMA.
- Precious metal markets await key upcoming US data, Fed speak and Biden’s Fed Chair nomination decision.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have spent Monday’s session consolidating within recent ranges, finding support at the $25.00 level, but failing to push towards the 200-day moving average just under $25.40. Consolidative conditions are not too surprising on Monday. The DXY is pushing on to further year-to-date highs and towards 94.50, but this is mainly due to weakness in the euro rather than broad USD strength, thus sparing precious metals. Meanwhile, the bond market picture is mixed, with long-term US yields up due to higher inflation expectations, while short-end nominal yields are flat and 5-year real yields substantially lower.
A much stronger than anticipated NY Fed Manufacturing index for November (coming at 30.9 versus forecasts for a rise to 21.6 from 19.8) is a good omen for US November data. Indeed, the release has been the only notable fundamental catalyst thus far on Monday (it triggered the rise in long-term US yields). For now, precious metals markets would rather bide their time and await the outcome of Tuesday’s October Retail Sales report. Traders also want more information on two key fronts with regards to the Fed; 1) how will Fed policymakers (who speak in droves this week) respond to the recent inflation surprise and 2) who will be nominated as the next Fed Chair? Reportedly US President Biden’s decision on the latter could come as soon as this week.
Chatter amongst analysts, market commentators and Fed watchers is that the bank should pivot towards accelerating the pace of asset purchases in Q1 2022 and signal intent to start hiking by the end of Q2 2022 at a minimum. Political pressures are growing on the Fed to do something about inflation, as President Joe Biden (and his VP Kamala Harris) see their approval ratings tank. If Fed members don’t sound sufficiently hawkish, precious metals could get another boost on rising inflation/fiat debasement fears. That could send spot silver above its 200DMA, which could open the door to extended upside towards $26.00 (the early August high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sub-1.1400 and near fresh 2021 lows Premium
EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1379 after ECB's Lagarde reiterated that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022, adding that trimming financial facilities would do more harm than good.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.3450 Premium
GBP/USD shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during the mid-European session, albeit lacked follow-through buying. Brexit woes and covid-related concerns pushed the pair to the lower end of the daily range.
Gold bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 Premium
Gold consolidates gains in the $1,860 price zone, marginally lower on a daily basis, although after reaching a fresh multi-month high earlier in the day. XAU/USD hit 1,870.48 during London trading hours, as the greenback shed ground on the heels of a better market mood.
SafeMoon bearish continuation pattern hints at 60% drop
SafeMoon price consolidation continues for its fifth straight day. Failure to return to above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000040 will likely trigger a sell-off. Extreme volatility is expected.
Tesla declines drive Nasdaq underperformance
A mixed European session has carried through into the US, with the Nasdaq lagging behind thanks to another dour day for Tesla shareholders. Comments from ECB governor Lagarde highlighted the ongoing dovishness in the face of inflationary pressures, with their first-rate hike still slated for 2023.