Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to defend $22.00 as market awaits Fed

- Silver fades bounce off 10-week low amid cautious mood.
- US CPI triggered relief rally but pre-Fed anxiety, Omicron woes test the commodity buyers.
- Risk catalysts stay in the driver’s seat amid a light calendar day, Fed’s vedict eyed.
Silver (XAG/USD) eases from an intraday high of $22.25, marking the failure to extend the bounce off late September levels.
The bright metal snapped a two-day downtrend to rebound from the multi-day bottom the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. However, the market’s anxiety ahead of the week’s key central bank decisions weighs on the quote of late. Also challenging the commodity prices could be the fresh fears of the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, as well as the US-China tussles concerning Taiwan and the phase one deal.
Global markets stayed positive on Friday even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) flashed a fresh 39-year high. The reason could be linked to the inflation gauge’s matching of the broad consensus, which rejected fears of an unusually high price pressure than forecasted. That said, the US CPI matched expectations of 6.8% YoY, versus 6.2% prior, for November. Furthermore, stable inflation expectations, as revealed via the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, to 70.4 for December, added to the upside momentum of XAG/USD prices.
While the US inflation data triggered the market’s optimism, the return of the Fed rate hike woes seems to weigh on the quote by the press time. Even so, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.18% intraday while tracking the Wall Street benchmark’s rise to the fresh all-time.
It’s worth observing that the US 10-year Treasury yields remained sluggish around 1.50% and hence market players await more clues to extend the latest recovery of the silver prices.
Given the absence of the major data/events scheduled for release on Monday, covid updates and risk catalysts are crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The 10-DMA level surrounding $22.35 challenges silver’s corrective pullback from the latest multi-day bottom of $21.82. However, a clear upside break of the fortnight-old descending trend line keeps XAG/USD buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|22.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.34
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.66
|Daily SMA200
|24.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.23
|Previous Daily Low
|21.83
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
