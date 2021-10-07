Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to defend 100-SMA breakout

- Silver prices grind higher following the rebound from weekly low.
- Fortnight-old resistance line, sluggish MACD question buyers despite breaking the key SMA.
- Horizontal area from September 20 restricts short-term downside.
Silver (XAG/USD) fades recovery moves from the weekly bottom around $22.60 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal fails to extend the 100-SMA break out below a two-week-long resistance line.
As sluggish MACD portrays a lack of market support to the rebound, the metal is likely to drop back towards the key SMA level of $22.57.
However, a three-week-old horizontal support area near $22.10, followed by the $22.00 threshold, will restrict the quote’s further weakness.
Should silver bears dominate past $22.00, $21.60 may offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting the yearly low near $21.40.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the stated resistance line around $22.75 needs validation from double tops marked in September at around $23.15.
Also acting as important resistance for silver traders is the 200-SMA level of $23.30.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|22.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.81
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|25.1
|Daily SMA200
|25.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.68
|Previous Daily Low
|22.21
|Previous Weekly High
|22.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.26
