Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sticks to modest gains, seems vulnerable below $24.30-25

- Silver regains positive traction on Friday and moves away from a two-week low.
- The bearish technical setup warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
- A sustained move beyond the $25.00 mark is needed to negate the negative bias.
Silver attracts some buying on the last day of the week and reverses a part of Thursday's steep intraday slide to the $24.00 mark or over a two-week low. The white metal sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and currently trades around the $24.20-$24.15 region, up nearly 0.30% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure ahead of the $25.00 psychological mark and the subsequent slump below the $24.30-$24.25 horizontal zone might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on hourly charts are holding deep in the negative territory and suggest that any subsequent intraday positive move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart - though have been losing traction - are yet to confirm the negative outlook. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the $24.00 mark before placing fresh bearish bets. The XAG/USD could then slide to the $23.20-$23.15 region en route to the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $22.00 mark.
The downward trajectory could get extended further and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to challenge the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area touched in June.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $24.25-$24.30 region is likely to attract fresh sellers near the $24.60-$24.65 area. This, in turn, should cap the XAG/USD near the $25.00 mark. This is followed by the monthly peak, around the $25.25 zone, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook. Silver might then aim to surpass the $25.50-$25.55 intermediate hurdle and accelerate the move to reclaim the $26.00 mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|24.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.01
|Daily SMA50
|23.64
|Daily SMA100
|23.88
|Daily SMA200
|23.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.15
|Previous Daily Low
|24.04
|Previous Weekly High
|25.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.59
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
