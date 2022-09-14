Silver regains positive traction on Wednesday and recovers a part of the overnight decline.

The emergence of dip-buying favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.

A convincing break through a multi-month descending trend-line will reaffirm the positive bias.

Silver attracts some buying near the $19.25 region, or the 50-day SMA support on Wednesday and reverses a part of the overnight retracement slide from a nearly four-week high. The white metal maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above the mid-$19.00s.

From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from the $17.55 area, or over a two-year low, stalled on Tuesday near a descending trend-line resistance. The said barrier, currently pegged near the $20.00 psychological mark, extends from May monthly swing high and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for additional gains.

Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving in the bullish territory, the XAG/USD might then climb to test the 100-day SMA, near the $20.45 region. Some follow-through buying should allow spot prices to aim back to reclaiming the $21.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could get further get extended towards the next relevant hurdle, around the $21.50 area.

On the flip side, the $19.25 region (50 DMA) seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. This is closely followed by the $19.00 mark, which if broken might trigger some technical selling around the XAG/USD. The subsequent downfall, however, could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $18.45-$18.40 support zone, which should act as a strong base for the metal.

Silver daily chart

Key levels to watch