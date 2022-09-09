- Silver scales higher for the third successive day and climbs to a two-week high on Friday.
- Mixed technical set-up warrants caution for bulls, before positioning for further move up.
- A convincing break below the $18.00 mark is needed to shift the bias in favour of bears.
Silver prolongs its recent recovery move from the lowest level since June 2020 and gains traction for the third successive day on Friday. This also marks the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and lifts the white metal to a two-week high, closer to the $19.00 mark during the first half of the European session.
This week's breakout through the top end of a nearly one-month-old descending channel and subsequent strength beyond the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart is seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. This might have set the stage for additional near-term gains, though mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution.
Technical indicators on the daily chart - though have been recovering from the negative territory - are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Moreover, RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart is already flashing slightly overbought conditions. This makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for the next leg up.
From current levels, any meaningful slide is likely to find decent support near the $18.60-$18.50 region ahead of the descending trend-channel breakpoint, currently around the $18.20-$18.15 zone. Some follow-through selling below the $18.00 mark will negate the positive bias and suggest that the corrective bounce has run out of steam.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $19.00 round figure is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The said barrier, currently around the $19.35 region, should now act as a key pivotal point. Sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the constructive outlook and pave the way for further upside.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.51
|Today daily open
|18.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.96
|Daily SMA50
|19.26
|Daily SMA100
|20.58
|Daily SMA200
|22.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.74
|Previous Daily Low
|18.32
|Previous Weekly High
|18.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.56
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
