- Silver turned lower on Tuesday, dropping to the low $25.00s as rising US yields amid hawkish Fed speak finally weighing.
- XAG/USD has been resilient to rising yields in recent days amid elevated demand for inflation/stagflation protection.
Though the tone of geopolitical updates regarding the Russo-Ukraine war remain downbeat, and despite global growth concerns coming into focus in wake of the IMF releasing its latest World Economic Outlook, precious metals markets finally appear to have succumbed to rising global yields. Spot silver (XAG/USD) was last trading nearly 2.5% lower on the day in the low $25.00s as long-term US bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs, with the 30-year eclipsing 3.0% for the first time since April 2019.
Hawkish comments from Fed policymaker James Bullard, who reiterated a call for rates to hit 3.5% by the year’s end and even suggested his openness towards a 75 bps rate rise have underpinned the latest yield rally. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. Looking ahead, a key event this week will be a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday at the IMF/World Bank meetings.
Powell will likely solidify expectations for a 50 bps rate hikes at next month’s Fed meeting and likely a few more meetings thereafter, suggesting further upside risks for yields and downside risks for silver. XAG/USD bears will be eyeing a test of support in the form of the 21 and 50-Day Moving Averages on either side of the $25.00 per troy ounce level.
Global energy prices turned sharply lower on Tuesday amid profit-taking, with this also weighing on precious metals amid a lessened demand for inflation protection. Whether this is a short-term move that is reversed by dip-buying or the start of a more lasting push lower could be make or break for silver’s near-term prospects.
Up until Tuesday, silver (like other precious metals) had been resilient to upside in US bond yields in recent weeks due to hawkish shifts in Fed tightening expectations and this has largely been as a result of elevated demand for inflation/stagflation protection given the impact of the Russo-Ukraine war and associated sanctions on Russian exports.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.47
|Today daily open
|25.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.03
|Daily SMA50
|24.75
|Daily SMA100
|23.78
|Daily SMA200
|23.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.22
|Previous Daily Low
|25.61
|Previous Weekly High
|25.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
