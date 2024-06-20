  • Silver climbs over 3%, despite higher US Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar.
  • Technical outlook shows bullish bias with momentum favoring buyers; RSI aims higher above the 50-neutral line.
  • Key resistance levels: $31.54 (June 7 high) and $32.00, with YTD high at $32.51 in sight.
  • Support levels at $29.09 (50-DMA) and $28.66 (MTD low).

Silver price rallied sharply for the second straight day and climbed past $30.00 on Thursday amid elevated US Treasury bond yields and a stronger US Dollar. The grey metal trades at $30.68 up by more than 3%.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Silver remains bullish biased and after consolidating during the last six days within the $28.60-$29.80, it has finally cleared the top of the range and surged past the $30.00 figure.

Momentum shifted in favor of the buyers after the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at around the 50-neutral line.

As XAG/USD resumed its uptrend, the next resistance level would be June 7 high at $31.54. Once cleared, the next stop would be $32.00 before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.

On the other hand, if XAG/USD sellers drag spot prices below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $29.09, it will expose $29.00. Once cleared, that could expose the MTD low of $28.66, ahead of plunging toward the 100-DMA at $26.60.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 30.73
Today Daily Change 1.02
Today Daily Change % 3.43
Today daily open 29.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.23
Daily SMA50 29.07
Daily SMA100 26.6
Daily SMA200 24.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.74
Previous Daily Low 29.34
Previous Weekly High 30.26
Previous Weekly Low 28.66
Previous Monthly High 32.51
Previous Monthly Low 26.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 29.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 29.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 29.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 29.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 30
Daily Pivot Point R3 30.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

