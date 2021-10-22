Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sits near multi-week tops, just below mid-$24.00s

- Silver caught some fresh bids on Friday and moved back closer to multi-week tops.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any meaningful slide below the $24.00 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity.
Silver regained positive traction on the last day of the week and inched back closer to six-week tops during the mid-European session. The white metal was last seen trading just below the mid-$24.00s, up around 0.70% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD has been consolidating in a range around the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 downfall. Given the recent breakout through a downward sloping trend-line extending from July swing highs and an inverted head and shoulders neckline, the bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The constructive setup is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overstretched zone. Moreover, RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart has eased from the overbought territory and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Hence, a subsequent move towards testing September monthly swing highs, around the $24.80-85 region, remains a distinct possibility. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the key $25.00 psychological mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the overnight swing lows, around the $24.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $23.75-70 region. This, in turn, should help limit the corrective pullback near the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, around the $23.50-45 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|24.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.87
|Daily SMA50
|23.31
|Daily SMA100
|24.59
|Daily SMA200
|25.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.49
|Previous Daily Low
|24.01
|Previous Weekly High
|23.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.35
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after EU and German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target
Gold price is approaching the $1800 mark, holding near the highest levels in five days, as the US dollar fades its recovery rally amid improving market mood, although the bulls appear to lack follow-through upside amid a rebound in the US dollar across the board.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple stock rises for six straight sessions. AAPL shares are still short of all-time highs while Dow and S&P 500 crack records. Yield rises are likely to slow tech advance on Friday.