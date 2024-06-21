Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sinks below $30.00 as bearish-engulfing pattern looms

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver declines 3.86% sparked by firm US Treasury yields and a strong US Dollar.
  • Technical outlook shows a bearish engulfing pattern with RSI turning bearish, indicating potential further losses.
  • Key support levels: 50-DMA at $29.09, $29.00, and MTD low of $28.66, with deeper support at 100-DMA of $26.60.
  • Key resistance levels: June 7 high at $31.54, $32.00, and YTD high of $32.51.

Silver price dropped sharply and snapped two days of gains amid firm US Treasury bond yields and a strong US Dollar. The grey metal trades at $29.53 , down 3.86%

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Silver is still bullish biased though joining today and yesterday price action completed a ‘bearish engulfing,’ chart pattern. Momentum shifted in sellers’ favor as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish and opened the door for further losses.

That said, XAG/USD's first support would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $29.09; it will expose $29.00. Breaching this level could lead to the MTD low of $28.66, ahead of a potential drop towards the 100-DMA at $26.60.

On the flip side, if XAG/USD resumes its uptrend, the next resistance level is the June 7 high of $31.54. Clearing this level would target $32.00 before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 29.55
Today Daily Change -1.18
Today Daily Change % -3.84
Today daily open 30.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.26
Daily SMA50 29.11
Daily SMA100 26.68
Daily SMA200 24.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 30.79
Previous Daily Low 29.71
Previous Weekly High 30.26
Previous Weekly Low 28.66
Previous Monthly High 32.51
Previous Monthly Low 26.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 30.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 30.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 30.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 29.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 31.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 32.2

 

 

