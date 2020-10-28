Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sidelined in Asia, D1 shows bearish channel breakdown

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Silver's daily chart shows a rising channel breakdown. 
  • A break above the Oct. 12 high is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

Silver is currently trading unchanged on the day near $24.34 per ounce. 

The path of least resistance for the metal is to the downside, according to the daily chart. 

Prices fell by 1.43% on Monday, confirming a downside break of an ascending channel connecting Sept. 24 and Oct. 15 lows and Sept. 29 and Oct. 12 highs. 

The breakdown is still valid and indicates the sell-off from the Sept. 1 highs near $28.90 has resumed. The immediate support is seen at $23.38 (100-day simple moving average). 

Alternatively, a close above the Oct. 12 high of $25.565 would invalidate lower highs setup on the daily chart and confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.34
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 24.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.25
Daily SMA50 25.47
Daily SMA100 23.35
Daily SMA200 19.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.62
Previous Daily Low 24.2
Previous Weekly High 25.29
Previous Weekly Low 24.12
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

